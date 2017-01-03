News short: Man found dead in his truck at Wal-Mart

Washington police officers found a man deceased in his car Tuesday afternoon at Wal-Mart. Washington, Utah, Jan. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Holly Blaha, St. George News

WASHINGTON — Officers responded to the Washington Wal-Mart Tuesday afternoon and found a man dead in his vehicle.

“There was a male adult found deceased in his vehicle,” Washington City Police Public Information Officer Ed Kantor said. “(There were) no indications of foul play, and until the medical examiner’s report is completed we won’t know the cause of death.”

Kantor said there was no indication of any kind what could have caused the man’s death. Officials were called to the scene between 4-4:30 p.m. and found the man inside a gray truck with a black camper shell on the back.

“(No) evidence of any violence or anything like that. It could have been medical, natural causes, we don’t know,” Kantor added.

The man’s approximate age and time of death was unavailable until the medical examiner completes his report. The man’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.