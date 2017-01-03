Norma Springer

September 24, 1922 — December 24, 2016

Norma Cox Springer was born Sept. 4, 1922, in Cedar City, Utah, to Warren Lee and Golda Maud Cox of St. George, Utah. She passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2016, at the age of 94.

Norma was an outgoing person and loved to travel. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held several positions. Norma graduated from Dixie Jr. College and Excellis Beauty School. She served a temple mission with her husband, Jerry. She later retired from the Bureau of Land Management after 28 years of service.

Norma spent five years in Bangkok, Thailand, with her three younger sons and husband, Jerry, completing an assignment for the government on a study to build a dam on the Mekong River. She moved to St. George to retire in 1973.

Norma is survived by siblings: older brother, Parke Cox (wife Emily) of St. George, Utah; younger sisters, Thelma Olsen of St. Ignatius, Montana, and Nancy Johnson of Henderson, Nevada.

She is survived by her children: Pennie Nelson (husband, Charles) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Janet Lewis of Helena, Montana; Jeffrey Springer (wife Vickie), Dan Springer (preceded in death) (wife, Mary), Jill Hemsley, all of Bountiful, Utah area; Gregory Springer (wife, Lynda) of Medford, Oregon; Ricky Springer of Draper, Utah, and Kerry Springer (wife, Joy) of St. George, Utah; 40 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the mortuary, prior to services.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 6, in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Interment will follow at the St. George City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT (435) 673-2454.