Man in ‘wrong place, at the wrong time’ killed in trackhoe accident

Written by Mori Kessler
January 3, 2017

LAVERKIN – A construction worker was killed Tuesday afternoon in an accident involving a trackhoe.

Around 2 p.m., responders with the LaVerkin Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire District were dispatched to a park at the corner of 900 North and state Route 17 next to the LaVerkin Creek.

“When we got here, we determined the individual who was marking public utility lines was hit by the trackhoe and subsequently succumbed to his injuries and died,” said LaVerkin Police Chief Benjamin Lee.

A trackhoe accident at a construction site resulted in a man's death in LaVerkin, Utah, Jan. 3, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
The trackhoe was being operated at the time of the incident and the deceased individual happened to be “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Lee said.

The police have determined the incident to be accidental, as there was no indication of malicious intent or impairment found by investigators at the scene. Interviews with witnesses helped lend to the investigators’ preliminary conclusions.

“The (trackhoe) driver had no idea,” Lee said, adding that the man was “pretty shaken up” over the matter.

The man who died was described as a veteran employee of the construction company who had been doing what he’d done for years, and was unfortunately struck by the body of the trackhoe as it spun around.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time as police are still working to contact family, Lee said.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were also on hand to aid with the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

