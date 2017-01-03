Jeeps and other four-wheel drive vehicles make their way up the mountain during the 2016 "Winter 4x4 Jamboree" in the Sand Mountain OHV Area, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Desert Roads and Trails Society, St. George News

HURRICANE – Off-road enthusiasts from across the West are gearing up for the third annual “Winter 4×4 Jamboree” set for Jan. 19-21 in Hurricane, and registration is now open for those wanting to attend.

This year’s jamboree will be bigger and better than previous years, with an extra day, four new trails and a 4×4 rodeo added to the schedule.

The three-day guided trail event offers more than 25 trails ranging from easy and scenic to hard-core rock crawling, where rollovers and damage are likely.

Off-road newcomers and stock four-wheel drive vehicles are welcome on the lower-rated trails. Each trail is led by an experienced leader and assistants; however, participants enter at their own risk.

The Winter 4×4 Jamboree is based at the Washington County Regional Park – the fairgrounds – and many of the trails are located in the Sand Mountain Special Recreation Management Area near Sand Hollow State Park. Other trails traverse scenic parts of Washington County.

New offerings

This year’s Winter 4×4 Jamboree is offering four new trails: Front Range, rated 8; Bzzackwards, rated 5; DeKleined, rated 10; and Triple 7, which is rated 7.

In addition, a 4×4 rodeo has been added Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the fairgrounds. A variety of fun courses will be set up for participants in this fun competitive event.

The January 2016 Winter 4×4 Jamboree drew more than 450 vehicles and nearly 1,000 participants from Southern Utah, the Wasatch Front and other states;

This year’s jamboree is sponsored by the Desert Roads And Trails Society – or Desert RATS – a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in St. George and dedicated to promoting and protecting the responsible use of public lands.

Desert RATS donated $20,300 to state and local land use organizations, including the Utah Public Lands Alliance and Utah 4 Wheel Drive Association. The organization is currently fighting a proposed land swap that would affect trail use on the Sand Mountain off-highway vehicle area.

Details

What: 2017 “Winter 4×4 Jamboree” off-road guided trail event

When: Jan. 19-21, trail lineup begins at 7 a.m. | Full schedule

Where: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 West 700 South in Hurricane.

Cost: Trails are $40 per day; Thursday and Friday night vendor shows with food trucks are free and open to the public.

Caution: Participants enter at their own risk.

For more information or to register for the event, go to the Winter 4×4 Jamboree website or Facebook page. For more information about Desert RATS, visit their Facebook page.

