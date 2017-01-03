Man dies in head-on collision with semi

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening a few miles south of Enterprise City.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to state Route 18 at milepost 38 on a report of a crash.

A semitractor-trailer was southbound coming around a blind curve in the road when its driver, a 43-year-old man from Cedar City, noticed a black Volvo SUV coming north in the southbound lane.

The driver of the semi attempted to stop, but the cars collided head on, throwing the SUV to the side of the road, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Seth Spencer said.

An Intermountain Life Flight helicopter was initially dispatched to the scene of the crash, but was called off when emergency personnel from Enterprise Fire Department arrived and determined the SUV’s driver, a 28-year-old man from Enterprise, died from his injuries.

See video in the media player top of this report.

The driver of the semi was examined by medical responders but did not report any injuries.

Although still under investigation, Spencer said he had reason to believe that the driver of the SUV was distracted at the time of the crash. He also did not appear to have been wearing a seat belt, the trooper said.

The deceased lay at the scene until the coroner arrived to examine his body.

The crash occurred in the dark during light snowfall on a wet roadway with a posted speed limit of 65 mph.

The SUV was severely mangled, its entire front end apparently shredded and crushed in the collision. Detatched chunks of metal lay strewn about.

The semi’s front end was badly damaged and the vehicle was inoperable. It remained in the southbound lane while emergency personnel from Enterprise Fire directed light north and southbound traffic around it.

Towing the semi was a complicated ordeal that resulted in a complete blockage of traffic for approximately 45 minutes while workers ensured the vehicle was safely secured to the wrecker.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.