James Hall

April 4, 1920 — January 1, 2017

James Howard Hall, 95, passed away Jan. 1, 2017. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1920, to Russell J and Cornelia Mills Hall.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

at the St. George City Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.