James Hall

April 4, 1920 — January 1, 2017
James Howard Hall, 95, passed away Jan. 1, 2017. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1920, to Russell J and Cornelia Mills Hall.
Funeral services
- Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.
- A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.
