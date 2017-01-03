Over 700 classics roar into Mesquite for ‘Motor Mania’

Car collectors, builders and enthusiasts enjoy activities at the eighth annual "Mesquite Motor Mania," Mesquite, Nevada, Jan. 15, 2016 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Engines will roar as automobile fans get fired up for the ninth annual “Mesquite Motor Mania,” running from Jan. 13-15. Over 700 vehicles and thousands of spectators will be in attendance, as the car show features all years, makes and models of classic and vintage vehicles, trucks, hot rods, street rods and customs.

The annual car show features a fierce competition between enthusiasts to see whose vehicles earn one of 260 Top Vehicle trophies and a share of $15,000 in cash prizes.

The area boasts temperate January weather, making Mesquite Motor Mania a perfect opportunity for car enthusiasts to bring their showpieces out of the garage and into the limelight.

Visitors will have front row seats to the action, witnessing live competitions like “Roaring Engines” and “Slow Drags and Burn Outs.”

Admission is free to the public, and guests can view the “show and shines” at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, Eureka Casino Resort, Oasis Resort and the Virgin River Hotel.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy live entertainment and specials.

The CasaBlanca Resort and Casino will feature two concerts in their showroom. Concerts are as follows:

Jan. 13 , 8:30 p.m.

A Tribute to The Who; advance general admission starts at $15, must be 21 years of age or older.

Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Kenny Metcalf as Elton and the Early Years Band; advance general admission starts at $15, must be 21 years of age or older.

For more information on Mesquite Motor Mania, including car registration and a full schedule of events, visit the Mesquite Car Shows website.

Event details

What: “Mesquite Motor Mania.”

When: Jan. 13-15.

Where: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, Eureka Casino Resort, Oasis Resort and the Virgin River Hotel, Mesquite, Nevada.

Cost: Spectators free

Resources: www.mesquitecarshows.com.

