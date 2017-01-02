Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo sets up shop in St. George

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo makes its first stop of 2017 in Washington County as it sets up for a weekend of excitement at the Dixie Center St. George Friday and Saturday.

DockDogs, the national touring event that involves canines in aquatic sports, highlights the event, in addition to the 25 hands-on activities and workshops available both days of the Expo.

“While outdoors enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by what we offer, this is a great place for the beginning outdoorsman as well,” CEO of Ultimate Events Inc. Sylvia Andersen said. “We have tons of classes and demonstrations that will help the folks who aren’t necessarily seasoned outdoorsmen develop great confidence.”

Among the multitude of hands-on experiences provided at the Expo:

“Birds of Prey,” a live bird show and class put on by Martin Tyner of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation Inc.

The new Warren Miller ski movie – “Here, There & Everywhere” – is free throughout the weekend with paid admission to the Expo.

The concealed carry weapons class is available at a significant discount and will be conducted by weapons law expert Mitch Vilos.

Paddleboard yoga training and demos by Dig Paddleboard Sports.

Fly fishing classes taught by Greg Anderson.

Free archery experience for all ages.

“The breadth and depth of the opportunities to learn about and participate in outdoor recreation during this event is astounding,” Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission, said. “St. George is the ideal locale for this wonderful event and I expect our community to respond.”

Event details

What: The Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo

When: Friday, Jan. 6, noon-8 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Drive, St. George. Tickets for the Expo can be purchased online here or at the event.

There will be hourly prize drawings throughout the show.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews