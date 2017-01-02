National Alliance on Mental Illness starts new year with free classes, support groups

Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness wants people to resolve to put mental health – both for themselves and for friends and family – at the top of their resolutions January. Along these lines, the NAMI-Southwest Utah affiliate is starting its next round of support groups and free classes beginning Thursday at the Washington County Public Library in St. George.

NAMI-Southwest will offer Family to Family classes, as well as Peer to Peer classes. Family to Family classes offer a variety of topics for families to learn more about supporting a loved one struggling with mental illness. Peer to Peer is a class for those who have a mental illness helping them learn that recovery is possible. Both groups are run by trained individuals who have “been there.”

Programs include presentations, discussion and interactive exercises. Everything is kept confidential, and even though resources and information will be offered, NAMI will never recommend a specific medical therapy or treatment approach.

Both classes meet at the Washington County Library on the same dates and times but in separate rooms. The first event for the two separate support groups will be held Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Subsequent classes and support groups will take place every Thursday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. through May 4.

As previously reported, NAMI has been committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illnesses through education, support, and advocacy since 1977. The organization’s support and public education efforts are focused on educating communities about mental illnesses, offering resources to those in need and creating awareness, which promotes a promise of recovery to those affected.

Course reservations are not mandatory; however, to ensure that all attendees are provided course materials, including class notebooks, reservations are preferred. For additional information, contact program director Pam Connors at pjconnors@gmail.com or call 541-331-0711.

Event details:

What: Courses provided by NAMI-Southwest Utah.

When: Every Thursday, Jan. 5 through May 4 | 5:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: Washington County Public Library, 88 W. 100 S., St. George.

Cost: Free, reservations recommended.

For additional information, contact program director Pam Connors via pjconnors@gmail.com or call 541-331-0711.

