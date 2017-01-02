Former state legislator missing since New Year’s Eve has been found

Former Salt Lake County Republican Chairman Chad Bennion, who was reported missing New Year's Eve has been located Monday morning safe and well. Photo date not specified. | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Chad Bennion, who has been the subject of an extensive search effort, is home safe with family in St. George Monday after being stranded with a stuck vehicle in a remote area since New Year’s Eve.

Bennion, 52, a Murray resident and former state legislator, was visiting family in St. George. He left for a trail run New Year’s Eve. When he didn’t return, emergency responders were called upon to search for him and his vehicle. Many agencies participated using resources on the ground, in the air, reverse 911 notifications and media alerts to the public.

Monday morning, posts began emerging on social media stating Bennion had been seen pulled over in his car with police.

St. George Police confirmed in a news release around 11:30 a.m.: “Chad Bennion was located today and is now home safe with his family.”

Bennion had gone for a trail run in a remote area, the police news release said. As he was returning, his vehicle got stuck.

There was no cell service allowing him to call for help, police said, but he heard on the radio that an active search was underway for him.

Bennion stayed with his vehicle until he was found by a citizen passing through the area who helped him get his vehicle free.

“He did have supplies and food in case of emergency,” the release said.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers with the Washington County Search and Rescue,” the police release said, “and to everyone who helped locate and bring Mr. Bennion home safe.”

