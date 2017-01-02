‘Georgefest’ enters 2017 with new name, new jazz garden venue

Georgefest attendees dance on Main Street near a firepit in this photo from a previous Georgefest, St. George, Utah, circa January 2016 | Photo courtesy of Emceesquare Media Inc., St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As the new year gets underway, “George Streetfest” will officially become “Georgefest” for its first event of 2017, signaling a host of exciting changes for Southern Utah’s monthly community nightlife celebration that takes place the first Friday of every month. Besides the name change, the event will also transition to nonprofit status, and The Desert Pulse Jazz Garden will be moving to the newly remodeled Green Gate Village located at 76 W. Tabernacle in St. George.

“We have been working hard to roll out these new changes with the new year,” event founder and board chair Melynda Thorpe said. “Green Gate Village offers all the charm of historic downtown with space for the jazz garden to continue to grow. It is a delightful fit and one we’re very excited about.”

The jazz garden also welcomes the addition of artisan tapas and catering by Sego Restaurant of Kanab.

Opening the jazz garden music Friday will be local favorite Nic Chamberlain, a self-described roots rocker. Chamberlain – an attorney and father of five – complements his percussive work on guitar (and numerous other instruments) with his trademark high, clear tenor.

Headlining the jazz garden will be Bombay Heavy. In 2016, Bombay Heavy was selected to open a pair of shows for The Killers, whose members frequently collaborate with Bombay Heavy in songwriting and practice sessions.

During winter months, Georgefest will feature the DJ Spinz Dance Party on the main stage, along with talented street buskers performing on Main Street for tips and a street market offering goods sold by local artists and crafters. In addition to dancing on Main, fire barrels provided by the St. George Fire Department will ensure that Georgefest attendees will stay warm.

“We are committed to keeping the event running year round,” Thorpe said. “Truly, we are lucky to live in an area where winters are relatively mild and where we can continue to join together for good music, good food and nightlife in the heart of our community.”

“Achieving nonprofit status is a significant milestone that sets the stage for Georgefest to become a permanent resident event in our community,” Thorpe said.

To further the New Year celebration, Arts to Zion is sponsoring a “Color Me George” art contest that will culminate at Georgefest Friday.

To enter, would-be artists should apply their imagination, color and designs to the George coloring page and submit it to Gallery 35, located at 35 S. Main St., before Thursday. Entrants are also welcome to use the familiar George image to inspire their own custom artwork in the categories of watercolor, oil/acrylic, mixed media or photography.

Winners will be selected in three categories: children ages 2-10, youth ages 11-17, and adults 18 and over. Entries will be displayed at Gallery 35 during Georgefest from 6-10 p.m. All custom artwork entrants will receive one free ticket to the upcoming Arts to Zion Studio Tour, slated for Jan. 12-16.

For more information, or to become a vendor, visit the Georgefest website or email info@georgestreetfest.com. Georgefest organizers are now accepting applications for street market vendors, buskers and food vendors.

Event details

What: “Georgefest.”

When: Friday, Jan. 6, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown St George | Desert Pulse Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors vary.

Resources: Download the coloring page | Georgefest website | Email: info@georgestreetfest.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews