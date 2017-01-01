Boys basketball: Dixie blasts Riverton, defends tourney title

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

RIVERTON – For the rest of 3A, seeing Dixie’s Camden Flinders go off for 20 points must be pretty disheartening. After all, it’s yet another weapon in the defending champions’ arsenal.

Flinders made six 3-pointers and the Flyers put the game away early to win the Riverton Holiday Classic with a 66-46 victory over the home team, the Riverton Silverwolves.

Perhaps even more impressive for the now 13-0 Flyers is that they haven’t needed Flinders yet this season. The senior Colorado move-in didn’t play in Dixie’s first four games and played sparingly for several games after that while nursing a hand injury.

But Saturday, he made his big splash on the scene, matching his season total on treys in this one contest.

His hot shooting helped Dixie blow it open early and assure the Flyers would win the Riverton tourney for the second straight season.

Dixie led 31-13 at the half. The Silverwoves made a bit of a run in the third quarter to cut the lead down to a dozen, but that’s when Flinders and company turned on the jets. Flinders made three 3-pointers in the third and Dixie was able to push the lead back out to 17 at 50-33 at the end of the period. The Flyers cruised from there.

Richard Guymon had eight points and several blocked shots and was named the tournament MVP. Kaden Elzy scored a dozen points and was also named to the tourney first team.

Korbyn Elzy chipped in 11 points and Dixie made 10 3-pointers in the game.

The Flyers are off to their best start in decades and will have a week-and-a-half to prepare for their Region 9 opener at Hurricane on Jan. 11.

