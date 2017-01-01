Former state legislator missing in St. George; public’s help requested

Written by Ric Wayman
January 1, 2017
Former Salt Lake County Republican Chairman Chad Bennion, who is missing after going for a run Saturday night. Undated | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Former state legislator and former Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman Chad Bennion went for a night run along a trail in St. George Saturday night and has not been seen since.

An Oldsmobile Bravada, similar to the vehicle owned by missing person Chad Bennion. Undated. | Public domain picture courtesy of Wikipedia, St. George News
This photo is given for illustration purposes. It shows an Oldsmobile Bravada, similar to the vehicle owned by missing person Chad Bennion. Bennion went missing in St. George Dec. 31, 2016. Undated. | Public domain picture courtesy of Wikipedia, St. George News

The 52-year-old Bennion of Murray went for a run New Year’s Eve while visiting his family and disappeared. He has not been seen since, St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said.

“When we tried to ping his cell phone it hit a tower on North Bluff,” Hartman said. “But they couldn’t pinpoint it any more accurate than that. It could be within 3, 4, 5 or 10 miles, we don’t know.”

Bennion is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black running pants and a white T-shirt.

Bennion is known to park his car at trailheads when he goes running. His vehicle has not been located. Bennion drives a black Oldsmobile Bravada SUV.

Description 

  • Name:             Chad Bennion
  • Age:                 52 years old
  • Height:            5 feet 10 inches
  • Complexion:  Light
  • Hair color:      Brown
  • Eye color:       Brown

Anyone who happens to see his vehicle or has any information on the location of Bennion is asked to call St. George Police via the St. George Communications Center dispatch at 435-627-4300 or call 911.

Bennion has recently been attending law school in Los Angeles, Washington County commissioner-elect Dean Cox said in an interview.

“He is going to school at the Western State College of Law,” Cox said. “He’s just a super-nice kid. I can’t say nothing but good things about him.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

