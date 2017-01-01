‘Chamber Inspiration Luncheon’ to feature author, ultramarathon runner

Composite photo, Cory Reese | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature Cory Reese, author of the bestselling book “Nowhere Near First: Ultramarathon Adventures From The Back Of The Pack.”

Reese is a social worker, race director and photographer. He has been running ultramarathons for years and is a columnist for UltraRunning Magazine.

An ultramarathon is widely accepted as anything beyond the 26.2 miles of the standard marathon. Typical ultra distances are 50K, 50 miles, 100K and 100 miles.

In July, Reese completed Badwater, a 135-mile race through Death Valley that has been described by National Geographic as “the hardest foot race in the world.”

He joined 90 other endurance athletes July 18 to run from Badwater Basin (280 feet below sea level) in Death Valley to the 8,300-foot peak of Mt. Whitney Portal, California, all in the space of 48 hours. The Badwater 135 is an endurance road race that pits athletes against both the clock and the elements.

During Reese’s Chamber presentation, he will discuss his experience at Badwater and his ideas on how “you can be a healthier you!”

Event details

What: St. George Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring Cory Reese.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; program begins at noon.

Where: Dixie State University Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. University Avenue, St. George.

Cost: $15 per person

Advanced registration is highly recommended. Register online here.

