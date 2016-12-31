Girls basketball: Hodson Cancer Classic wraps up in Cedar City

File photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Region 9 girls basketball finished 3-1 for the third straight day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic. Below are game summaries of Friday’s action:

Snow Canyon 38, Stansbury 28

The Lady Warriors’ defense held Stansbury to six first-half points, racing to a nine-point advantage, 15-6. The teams played evenly after that point.

“I was extremely proud of the girls’ defensive effort tonight,” said Snow Canyon head coach Dan Roden. “Any time you hold a team to six points in a half, you are doing something right. It was a good week with improvement in each game.”

Individually, Tylei Jensen led the team with 10 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and had two steals. Olivia Harris scored six points and had five rebounds. Allie Parr and Jasmine Lealao scored five points apiece. Parr also led the team with nine rebounds.

Snow Canyon improves to 7-3. The Warriors will travel to Enterprise on Jan. 5 for their final pre-region contest. Stansbury falls to 4-8 with the loss.

Juab 55, Pine View 42

The Lady Wasps took a double-digit lead at halftime, 32-19, then maintained that lead through the second half.

“The girls had a tough job in front of them with Juab’s versatility,” said Pine View assistant coach Sunny Schuler. “We came out a little flat, but still managed to force some turnovers with our press. We still need work on our backside rotation defensively and getting better rebounding position. The girls are very positive and coachable and we are encouraged that they will continue to improve.”

Saraven Allen led Pine View with 12 points and eight rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Maycee Hayes (11) and Claire Newby (10).

Juab wins its fifth straight to improve to 8-2. Pine View falls to 3-4 in their final preseason tuneup. The Pantehrs will begin region play on Jan. 10 with a visit to Snow Canyon.

Cedar 44, North Sevier 42

Maisie Elison hit two clutch free throws to give Cedar a four-point advantage late in the game to preserve the win for the Lady Reds over North Sevier. In a game that was close throughout, Cedar’s free throw shooting proved crucial as the Lady Reds hit 9 of 11 for 81 percent.

Individually for Cedar, Davis led all players with 16 points. Dream Weaver scored nine. Davis and Lindsey Robinson led the team with nine rebounds apiece. Robinson led the team with six assists.

“We wanted to get Carly (Davis) more touches tonight,” said Cedar head coach John Elison. “She finished well and as a team we played better together and tough defensively. Dream (Weaver) held their big player (Payton Torgerson) to only nine points.”

The Lady Reds improve to 8-2 and will travel to Richfield on Jan. 5 for their final tuneup before region play. North Sevier falls to 6-5.

Hurricane 42, Canyon View 33

The Lady Tigers beat host Canyon View in the final game of the Hodson Cancer Classic. Trailing by one at halftime, Hurricane outscored the Lady Falcons 26-16 in the second half. Point guard Kylee Stevens hit 5 of 6 3-pointers in the win.

“We had a rough shooting game,” said Hurricane head coach Franci Homer. “Three games in three days had an effect. We also had some foul trouble in the first half. We made some adjustments at the half and made better decisions after the break.”

Stevens led the Tigers with 21 points. Jayden Langford joined her in double figures with 13. Madi Hirschi scored six.

Hurricane improved to 7-4. The Tigers will host North Sanpete on Jan. 5 before beginning region play at Dixie High on Jan. 10. Canyon View dropped to 3-9.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.