IRS: Mileage rates for 2017 change

Composite Image | St. George News

PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service has issued its 2017 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2017, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be as follows:

For business miles driven, 53.5 cents per mile, down from 54 cents in 2016.



For medical or moving purposes, 17 cents per mile driven, down from 19 cents in 2016.

For miles driven in service of charitable organizations, 14 cents per mile driven, same rate as in 2016.

The business mileage rate decreased half a cent per mile and the medical and moving expense rates each dropped 2 cents per mile from 2016. The charitable rate is set by statute and remains unchanged.

The standard mileage rate for business is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile. The rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.

Taxpayers always have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

A taxpayer may not use the business standard mileage rate for a vehicle after using any depreciation method under the Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System or after claiming a Section 179 deduction for that vehicle.

In addition, the business standard mileage rate cannot be used for more than four vehicles used simultaneously.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews