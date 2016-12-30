Boys basketball: PV ‘D’ leads to big win over South Sevier

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Pine View erupted for 28 points in the third quarter en route to a 58-41 victory over South Sevier Thursday at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic at Cedar High School.

That was part of a 5-1 day for Region 9 teams, with PV, Dixie, Cedar, Desert Hills and Snow Canyon all capturing victories at various tournaments. Hurricane was the lone loser from the region in a tournament down in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the action:

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic

Pine View 58. South Sevier 41

The Panthers were solid on defense as they only allowed 15 points in the first half, but the offense didn’t get going well as it only scored 20 points. The second half was a different story. Pine View’s defense stayed strong while the offense finally started hitting shots.

Pine View head coach Ryan Eves was very happy with the way his team played after halftime.

“I thought we played great defensively,” he said. “We played great the second half. We shared the ball and played hard. That was probably one of our best second halves of the year.”

Pine View center Trey Farrer was double- and triple-teamed from the start, but he didn’t mind too much.

“I felt like South Sevier did a really good job of focusing on taking me out of the game,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to reach my offensive point average, because on the first possession of the game they had three guys on me. So I thought, ‘OK, they’re taking away my offense, but I can still rebound, and I can still play defense.’ That’s kind of like what (assistant) coach (Todd) Shaw has always told us. ‘If your shot or offense isn’t working, you can always hustle, rebound and play defense.’ That’s just what I did this game.”

Farrer still scored double figures on his way to a double-double and nearly a triple-double. He scored 10 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked eight shots.

“Defensively, (Farrer) was a beast,” Eves said. “He had eight blocks. I don’t care if he scores 10 points, because he’s a good team leader. He doesn’t care to score, but when we need him to score, he’ll score.”

With Farrer playing below average offensively, shooters Dylan Hendrickson and Tayler Tobler stepped up by creating shots and hitting 3-pointers. Tobler led all scorers with 15 points, while Hendrickson added 13 more points.

“Coach told me to have confidence coming in off the bench,” Tobler said. “I had confidence and let it fly.”

Tobler had 12 of his 15 points in the third quarter alone to help jump-start the team’s 28-point quarter.

“Our guards stepped up,” Farrer said. “They knocked down some big shots. I think that was our best game our bench has ever played. We had three or four guys come off the bench and knock down some 3s.”

South Sevier was led by Caleb Barton, who scored 14 points. Both Tyson Chisholm and Brodee Tebbs added nine more points.

Pine View will finish off the three-game Steve Hodson Cancer Classic with a game against Waterford at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar High School Friday.

Snow Canyon 57, Carbon 55 (F/OT)

Snow Canyon squeaked out a close victory in overtime on the second day of the Classic.

The teams were evenly matched throughout the game, but the Warriors reigned victorious to boost their record to 5-5 going into the last day of the Cancer Classic.

Snow Canyon was led by Kameron Webster with 15 points. Christian Sullivan scored 13 points and Braden Baker scored 11 points for the Warriors.

Carbon was led by Kyle Quinton with 17 points with Gage Daugherty adding 12 more.

Snow Canyon will finish the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic by playing Millard at 5 p.m. at Cedar High School Friday.

Cedar 60, Spanish Fork 56

The Redmen completed a comeback against Spanish Fork as they came away with the 60-56 victory.

Cedar trailed 34-23 going into halftime, but a huge 23-point third quarter tied the game up at 46 going into the fourth quarter. Cedar outscored SF 14-10 in the final quarter of play to win.

Cedar’s Keenan Nielson led all scorers with 25 points. Ethan Boetcher added 18 points and Parker Haynie scored 11 of his own for the Redmen. All 11 of Haynie’s points came in the fourth quarter, including a key three-point play late in the game.

Cedar took the lead at 57-56 on a pair of free throws by Nielson with 50 seconds left. After a Dons miss, Haynie grabbed the defensive rebound. Moments later, he hit a bucket in the paint and was fouled to push the lead to 60-56 with 23 seconds left.

Spanish Fork was led by Bridger Noles with 18 points. Four of the Dons scored eight points each behind Noles.

Cedar will finish the Cancer Classic with a match against Eldorado (Nev.) at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar High School Friday.

Riverton Holiday Classic

Dixie 76, Hunter 34

Thirteen different Flyers scored in the rout, led by Richard Guymon’s 14 points. Kaden Elzy and Marcus Flinders chipped in 10 each as Dixie improved to 11-0 on the season.

Elzy and Flinders made a pair of 3-pointers and Dixie never trailed, building a 35-15 halftime lead. By the end of the third, the lead was 55-27 and DHS coach Ryan Cuff was able to get some non-starters significant playing time.

The Flyers are off to their best start since the turn of the century and one of the best starts in school history. Dixie lost its opener last season, then went on to win the state 3A title. The Flyers were 9-2 after 11 games a year ago.

Last season, Dixie was 14-4 after a mid-region loss to Cedar, but won its last nine games to capture the title.

The Flyers will face high-scoring Kearns at 5:15 p.m. Friday on Day 3 of the tourney. The Cougars, 6-3, scored 99 points in a win over Cottonwood Thursday and opened the tourney by beating host Riverton 71-65. Last year, Dixie beat Kearns 58-56 in the championship game of the Riverton tourney.

Utah Autism Classic

Desert Hills 49, West Jordan 48

Logan Hokanson is starting to get his groove back and that’s bad news for the rest of the state.

The senior guard scored 21 points to lead the Thunder to the close win over 5A West Jordan and is averaging 18.0 ppg in the last four outings for Desert Hills. He’s played in seven of DH’s 10 games after coming off an ankle injury sustained in football.

Hokanson made four 3-pointers (on just six attempts) and played the heaviest minutes of any DH player (28 of a possible 32). Cam Clayton had 11 points and Tanner Turley helped out with 10 points and five rebounds for Desert Hills, which bounced back from a big loss to Olympus on Wednesday.

The Thunder, 7-3, play Judge Memorial at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the final game of the Classic. The Bulldogs come in at 5-4 on the year.

Darrian Nebeker scored 16 for the Jaguars, who fall to 5-4 on the year.

Stats: box-score-dhhs-wjhs-122916

Tri-State Classic

Mountain View 63, Hurricane 45

The Tigers actually led by two at halftime at 24-22. But the third quarter was brutal for Hurricane, with the Bruins racing out on a 27-10 run.

Down 15 heading into the fourth quarter, Hurricane never did make a serious run in dropping to 8-4 on the year. The Tigers had their three-game win streak snapped with the loss.

Hurricane will play two games Friday to conclude its pre-season schedule.

