Featured artists at Arrowhead Gallery include potter, painter

ST. GEORGE — Offering several new pieces for exhibition, Glen Blakley and Sherrie Warren Spinelli have been chosen as the January featured artists at Arrowhead Gallery in St. George. The new pieces by these two artists will be on display at the gallery throughout January.

In addition, the public is invited to a “Featured Artist Reception” at the gallery from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. Come meet the artists, view the wonderful art in the gallery and enjoy some delicious refreshments.

About Glen Blakley

Blakley’s pottery has been highly influenced by Japanese pottery. He loves the simple shapes and beautiful colors of the Japanese ceramics from the mid-1960s.

His work reflects his travels and the desert in which he lives. He loves trees, birds, water and beautiful sunrises and sunsets and feels compelled to create ceramic ware. Blakley makes 500-1,000 pieces per year, of which he donates 250-300 pieces. His favorite shapes to make are bottles and bowls.

Blakley was the first director of the St. George Art Festival and the first director of the St. George Art Museum. He is a Fellow of the Council on The National Council for the Education in Ceramic Arts. He has served on national, state and local boards including the Utah Arts Council, Year of the American Crafts and Southwest Utah Film Commission. He has also served as president of the Southwest Utah Arts Council and as a member of the St. George Arts Council.

Blakley has received both national and local awards, the 2009 Award of Excellence in the Arts and two awards from the National K-12 Foundation.

About Sherrie Warren Spinelli

Spinelli has been an artist for over 50 years. At the age of 25 she decided to take a painting workshop, which started her love for oils and landscape. She prefers studio painting as it gives her more time to put her expressions to work. Spinelli gained a great passion for landscapes while living in Indiana where she painted covered bridges and aging farmhouses.

For many years she was a painting instructor at the Elkhart Art League, and in 1979 she was president of the Art League. Later, she opened her own art school where she taught children’s and plein air classes and won numerous juried art shows. Later she decided to go back to college and finish her degree in fine arts and psychology.

Several years ago Spinelli moved to St. George where she teaches painting at her studio in Kayenta. She also has a private studio in the Electric Theater where her work can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spinelli likes to establish a dialogue with nature and experiments with primary colors on a much looser style and tries to give each painting its own personality. She said her favorite time to paint in her studio is at dusk, during “the mystical hours.”

The Arrowhead Gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George, is composed of artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Event details

What: “Featured Artist Reception” featuring Glen Blakley and Sherrie Warren Spinelli.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

When: Friday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free.

More information about Arrowhead Gallery can be found at their website or by calling 435-628-9592.

