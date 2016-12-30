Utah Democrats seek feedback on refocusing party

Washington County Democrats gather in the Tonaquint Intermediate School in St. George, Utah for the Washington County Democratic Convention, April 2, 2016 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Leading members of Utah’s Democratic Party will be visiting St. George on Jan. 6 as a part of a month-long “listening tour” in order to hear feedback from Democrats across the state. The tour is part of an effort to reorganize and refocus the party as it moves into 2017 and beyond.

An online survey is available through Jan. 31 for party members who want to offer feedback but may not be able to attend one of the tour’s physical stops.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from Democrats across the state,” said Peter Corroon, Utah Democratic Party chair, adding that 2017 will be a rebuilding year for the party based upon lessons learned during 2016.

“We want to make sure all voices are heard and that all cross sections of our party have a seat at the table to help guide the direction of the Utah Democratic Party not just in 2017 but also looking ahead to the 2018 midterm and legislative elections and to 2020,” Corroon said.

Corroon and other party leaders will be on hand at each stop of the tour to take feedback from Utah Democrats in townhall-style meetings.

Other locations along the tour include Moab, Provo, Ogden, Logan and Salt Lake City.

The tour will be starting Jan. 6 in St. George at the Garden Center on the campus of Dixie State University at 5:30 p.m.

Party members are also encouraged and invited to apply to be a member of the party’s “restructuring task force,” officials said in a press release.

“The goal of the task force is to propose changes to the Utah Democratic Party Constitution and Bylaws that will make the Utah Democratic Party a more open and welcoming organization, as well as refocus what the mission of the Utah Democratic Party is, and should be,” officials said.

Members of the restructuring task force will be selected after filling out an application and will be appointed by the Democratic Party chair, with approval from the full executive committee.

The online survey will be conducted through Jan. 31, with feedback being used to help guide the task force in their proposed changes.

“2016 was a tough year for Utah Democrats,” Carroon said on the party’s website. “We won some races, and we lost some races, but we worked harder and smarter than ever before. And even though we didn’t see the results we wanted, the fight isn’t over.”

Event details

What: Utah Democratic Party’s listening tour.

When: Friday, Jan. 6, at 5:30 p.m

Where: Garden Center, Dixie State Dixie University, St. George.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.