Mariana Zupo

January 11, 1922 — December 27, 2016

The angels took our loving mother, Mariana Silva Zupo Fields, 94, on Dec. 27, 2016. She was born in Vacaville, California, on January 11, 1922, to Andrew and Consuelo Medina Silva. She was married to James C. Fields.

Mom was an amazing lady. Her life was family and friends. She cared for everyone; she loved with everything she had. She did what she wanted and went where she wanted. She loved flowers, “bling”, animals and shopping. She fed the deer until they ate her flowers and then chased them with the broom.

She was beautiful and the boss. She was always working on something: cleaning, planting flowers, working in the yard and trying to keep her family in control.

She and Jim went for hours in the car doing what they loved to do. They enjoyed life together. Everyone knew her and she had their hearts. She was the leader.

Mariana is survived by her only son, Danny (Linda) Zupo of St. George, Utah; granddaughter, Danielle Mattingly; two great-grandchildren from California; a sister in California; many step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren in St. George and Salt Lake City, Utah.

We would like to thank Bella Terra for all the love and care they gave Mom, and all her friends that she loved deeply. The last week of her life was a party there with her friends. She went to see the Christmas lights and said she never saw anything so beautiful. That was home to her. They did what we really didn’t think any place could do. They made her feel at home and she never wanted for anything, and most of all, love.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, with cremation to follow.

A visitation will be held prior to services at 10 a.m.

Burial of remains will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery on Jan. 9, 2017 .

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.