Authorities pursue bullet bike rider going 110 mph on I-15

ST. GEORGE — A suspect riding a bullet bike on Interstate 15 led troopers on a high speed chase until evading authorities near the state line Friday evening.

At approximately 4:57 p.m., an off-duty Utah Highway Patrol officer called to report a person speeding on a bullet bike southbound at around mile marker 64 just north of Cedar City.

Responding authorities initially chased the motorcyclist in an attempt to pull the suspect over, UHP Trooper Evan Kirby said.

The suspect, believed to be a man, was estimated to have been going approximately 110 mph, more than 30 mph over the established speed limit in that area.

Authorities from UHP stopped the chase as the suspect went farther south. Instead, units were posted at each exit all the way to the state line with help from Washington County Sheriff’s Office and St. George Police.

“We ended up terminating and never found the guy and no leads on him,” Kirby said.

At some point past mile marker 10, authorities appeared to have lost track of the suspect.

“He could have gone all the way down to the state line for all we know,” Kirby said.

The suspect was reportedly riding a camouflage bullet bike and was fully dressed in black wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact their local police dispatch or call 911 in the case of a reckless driver or motorcyclist.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

