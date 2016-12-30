Man with medical condition drives off roadway into bushes

ST. GEORGE — A man reportedly suffering from a medical incident drove off the roadway and into the bushes of an adjacent business Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Valley View Drive and Sunset Boulevard at approximately 3:54 p.m.

The man was driving in a silver Nissan SUV making a left turn from Sunset Boulevard onto Valley View Drive when he was suddenly affected by an unknown medical condition, St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

The driver failed to complete the turn and instead drove up the curb and into the bushes of a nearby gas station where he managed to stop the car before it could hit a gas pump.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived to examine the man. He reported no injuries, though a stretcher was out and ready as a precaution.

Exactly what medical condition the man had suffered from was unknown at the time this report was taken.

“No citations are going to be issued because of the medical issue,” McDaniel said.

The SUV was damaged and inoperable and was towed. The towing job was complicated by the position of the vehicle and its proximity to a gas pump, but it was eventually towed away after the tow truck briefly blocked and slowed traffic.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

