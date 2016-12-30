Film Fanatics: ‘Sing’ and ‘Fences’

REVIEW — On this episode of “Film Fanatics,” resident cinema gurus Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast offer up their thoughts on two high-profile releases.

In Illumination Animation’s “Sing,” koala bear Buster Moon mounts a huge singing competition in an effort to restore an iconic theater back to its former glory. Adam and Bruce discuss whether this animated mashup of “Zootopia” meets “American Idol” is sweet music to the ears or more on a second tier.

In “Fences,” Denzel Washington brings August Wilson’s Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning play about a once-promising Negro League baseball player to the big screen. Does this serious drama swing for the fences or strike out?

Adam and Bruce close out this episode of “Film Fanatics” by offering up a little tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

