March 17, 1925 — December 28, 2016

William “Dale” Telford, 91, passed away at his home on Dec. 28, 2016, surrounded by family. Dale was born on March 17, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Rulon and Letha Telford.

Dale was an active member of the St. James Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His joy was to serve in the St. George LDS Temple.

He is survived by his wife, Berna; brother, Jack Telford; seven children: William Jr., Robert, Sandra, Kurt, Pamela, Karen and Daniel; 31 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby.

Funeral services

Viewings will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and on Wednesday , prior to services, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the St. James LDS Ward Chapel, 1095 E. St. James Lane, St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

