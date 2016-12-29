Man allegedly kills his wife, then himself at University of Utah Research Park

Written by Mori Kessler
December 29, 2016
Police respond to a shooting at the research park on University of Utah's campus, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Fox 13 News, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY —A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a parking lot at the University of Utah Research Park Thursday, and the husband has died after turning the weapon on himself.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Katherine Peralta, and they say she was shot and killed by her husband, 25-year-old Richard Peralta.

Police responded to the parking lot of ARUP Laboratories in the Research Park around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived they found an adult female deceased at the scene along with a wounded male. Click here to read the full story on Fox 13 News.

