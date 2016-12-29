Girls basketball: Region 9 goes 3-1 for second day in a row

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Region 9 had a great day at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City with three teams getting wins. The fourth, Cedar, fell to Juab in the late contest. Below are game summaries of Thursday’s action:

Hurricane 51, North Sevier 48

In the opening game of the day, the Lady Tigers pulled out a squeaker over North Sevier. After taking a strong 18-10 first-quarter lead, the Lady Wolves came back in the second to pull within 25-22 at the break. The lead was only a basket going into the final stanza, but Hurricane held on for the win.

“This was a great win for us,” said Hurricane head coach Franci Homer. “North Sevier is a great team led by Peyton Torgerson. She played fantastic today. We had a great first quarter, which gave us the lead and carried us to the end. It was the early game and we stepped off the bus with 15 minutes to game time, but the girls were ready to play.”

Jayden Langford led the team with 21 points, three assists and four steals. Kylee Stevens had 10 points and three assists. Alexa Christensen had nine points and pulled down a team-high four rebounds. Madi Hirschi had eight points.

Hurricane improved to 6-4. The Tigers will play Canyon View Friday night at 8 p.m. North Sevier falls to 6-4.

Pine View 34, North Sanpete 22

The Panthers rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to blitz the Hawks. The Lady Panthers shut out North Sanpete in the first quarter and held a 22-8 halftime lead. The lead increased to 28-11 after three. The Lady Hawks never threatened in the fourth, but did outscore Pine View 11-6 in the final stanza.

“We challenged our girls to come out and play with heart,” said Pine View head coach Chris Brinagh. “They executed. We try to set the tone early on defense and today it worked for us. Maycee Hayes and Saraven Allen played great defensively and Claire Newby was steady for us on the offensive end.”

Individually for the Panthers, Allen led the team with 13 points, four steals and four rebounds. Newby had nine points. Bailey Hofheins had four points and four rebounds.

Pine View improves to 3-3. The Panthers conclude their role in the Classic with an afternoon game against Juab. The Hawks fall to 4-6.

Snow Canyon 50, San Juan 35

With four of their key players out with injury, the Lady Warriors broke open a tight game in the second quarter against San Juan to take a 31-21 lead at half, then edged the Lady Broncos in the final two quarters to preserve the win.

“We’re dealing with some key injuries right now,” said Snow Canyon head coach Dan Roden. “So I’m proud of our three freshmen playing significant varsity minutes. Tylei Jensen, Olivia Harris, and Hallie Remund are getting better every game, and Jasmine Lealao is getting better within our system. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re getting closer.”

Jensen led Snow Canyon with 15 points. Allie Parr and Lealao scored eight apiece. Alivia Hinton scored six.

Snow Canyon improves to 6-3 and will play Stansbury Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. San Juan falls to 3-5.

Juab 40, Cedar 34

After taking a slight lead after one, the Lady Reds were outscored by Juab by 11 points combined in the middle quarters. Cedar made a bit of a comeback in the fourth, but the 10-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth proved too much to overcome.

The Lady Wasps outshot Cedar from the floor (30-25 percent) and from the line (61-58 percent). In every other aspect of the game, the teams played evenly on the stat sheet.

Individually, Dream Weaver led all players with 11 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals to lead Cedar. Lindsey Robinson and Maisie Elison also pulled down seven rebounds. Robinson also had three assists. Japrix Weaver and Carly Davis had seven and six points, respectively.

Cedar falls to 7-2. The Lady Reds will play North Sevier Friday night at 8 p.m. Juab improves to 7-2.

