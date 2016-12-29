Right on: The left’s attacks on religious freedom

Stock images, St. George News

OPINION — Our country owes a debt of gratitude to all those who worked to overcome the scourge of segregation.

Idealistic civil rights workers literally risked their lives to help bring the ideals of equality into fruition.

But their success morphed into something far more insidious as left liberals in the Democratic Party saw opportunity to turn this idealism into a political organizing principle.

A recent New York Times editorial pointed out that the Democratic Party organizes around group grievances; writer Mark Lilla wrote, “Group identity is a doctrine and group grievances are to be nurtured and exploited politically no matter the damage to civil discourse.”

This damage to civil discourse has grown into liberal attacks on the morals and values of large segments of the population who are freely exercising their religions.

The first words in the First Amendment to our Constitution guarantee freedom of religion: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

But these simple words are not so simple. Pardon the expression, but the devil is in the details. What does establishment mean? How free is free exercise?

These are difficult questions that have ended up in court as our society has changed.

First, take a look at claims that government has established religion in violation of the First Amendment. The United States has always been and still is largely a nation of believers. Our Declaration of Independence speaks of “Nature’s God,” “Creator,” “Supreme Judge” and “Divine Providence.”

Presidents from Washington to Lincoln to Franklin Roosevelt often invoked deity in their speeches. Roosevelt’s D-Day speech was written and delivered as a prayer.

To most Americans, these expressions seem natural and hardly attract notice or comment. But to left liberals who view themselves as defending civil rights, they are part and parcel of religious establishment.

In two instances, the federal government has codified God into our everyday lives. Our national motto is In God We Trust and our Pledge of Allegiance contains the phrase “under God.”

Opponents of these references to God argue that our government is establishing religion and imposing it on nonbelievers.

A variety of court rulings have resulted in a compromise: In God We Trust remains our motto. Under God remains in the pledge but no one is compelled to repeat or even stand during the pledge.

Interestingly, in 2002 the Senate voted 99-0 and the House 416-3 to retain the words “under God” in the pledge.

Read more: Public Law – 107-293 – to Reaffirm reference to One Nation under God in Pledge of Allegiance – 20021113.

More recently private school vouchers, used by some students to attend parochial schools, have been attacked. Opponents argue that this amounts to government support of religion. The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of private school vouchers in 2002, but liberal attacks continue.

Turning to the free exercise clause, has government respected the free exercise of religion?

Catering to special interest groups, the far left Obama administration has attacked free exercise. Obama’s hit list is frightening to those who respect religious freedom and basic morality:

Requiring institutions to allow biologic males to use female restrooms and locker rooms if they self-identify as females.

Requiring employers to provide Obamacare birth control regardless of their religious convictions to the contrary.

Refusing to defend the Defense of Marriage Act despite the Constitution’s Article II that requires him to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Shaming religious colleges who request exemptions from LGBT accommodation mandates

Opposing any attempt to limit abortions of viable fetuses

Whose religious rights are being attacked by the above? Ask an American Muslim how he or she feels about transgender bathrooms.

Those who respect religious freedom and millions of others have taken the only action possible against government repression. Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence said it best:

When in the course of human events… any Form of Government becomes destructive… it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government. When a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce (the People) under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government.

The citizens of this country followed Jefferson’s advice and threw off Barack Obama’s despotic government on Nov. 8.

We embark on an uncertain future under new leadership, but for the religious it undoubtedly will be an improvement.

Happy New Year to all.

