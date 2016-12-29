Brown Bag Lecture series returns with photo tour of off-road adventure, archaeology

Photo composite | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “Brown Bag Lecture” series returns in January with a “windshield” photo tour of an off-road adventure, an artist’s view of the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and an update on what’s new in regional archaeology.

The Bureau of Land Management and its partners host the one-hour lectures on Fridays beginning at noon. These offer unique opportunities for members of the public to learn more about natural resources and public lands in Southern Utah and the Arizona Strip.

The lectures are free but popular. Reserve seats one week prior to each program at the Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George, or by telephoning 435-688-3200.

Jan. 6 – Gil Mecham, Winter 4×4 Jamboree and Offroad Community

The “Winter 4×4 Jamboree,” is a fun, noncompetitive trail event designed for the enjoyment of high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle enthusiasts. During the event, which is held each January, experienced volunteer trail leaders and assistants lead groups to discover regional trails that traverse miles of spectacular public lands.

Winter 4×4 Jamboree trails vary from 2 to 10 on a 10-point scale: from graded roads that may easily be traveled by high-clearance vehicles to rock-crawling routes only suitable for purpose-built vehicles with sophisticated suspensions and drivetrains operated by expert drivers.

The Jamboree is hosted by the local nonprofit group Desert Roads and Trails Society to benefit public land use organizations. For more information, see the Winter 4×4 Jamboree Facebook page or website.

Gil Meacham, president of Utah Public Lands Alliance, will present a photo tour of past Jamborees and discuss how to get involved in the off-road community.

Jan. 13 – Artist in Residence McGarren Flack, Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument

Artists like McGarren Flack look closely at the way the world works, notice details, challenge ideas, experiment and create new ways to perceive the world. Join McGarren Flack, Grand Canyon Parashant National Monument’s current Artist in Residence to enjoy a perspective of the Monument through an artistic lens.

The national Bureau of Land Management Artist in Residence Program creates a structure to share the scenic beauty and unique stories of BLM and the National Landscape Conservation System with the public through the world of art. The BLM Artist in Residence program provide artistic and educational opportunities that promote deeper understanding and dialogue about the natural, cultural, and historic resources on public lands managed by the BLM.

Jan. 20 – Sarah Thompson, Stories of Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument

The Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument provides a sense of solitude to those who venture into this backcountry domain. The Monument’s expansive landscape encompasses a chronicle of natural and cultural history waiting to be discovered from the smelter at the Grand Gulch Mine to the petroglyphs of the Nampaweep Trail and the majestic Grand Wash Wilderness.

For those prepared and equipped to explore the largely undeveloped, rugged terrain, a trip to the Monument is a journey into the wild. Enjoy a windshield tour of the hinterlands of the BLM Arizona Strip’s Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument. The Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument is a Service First organization managed by the BLM and NPS.

Jan. 27 – Greg Woodall, What’s New in Regional Archaeology

Greg Woodall earned a Bachelor of Science in botany with a minor in anthropology/archaeology from Southern Utah University in 1982. An experienced archaeologist and ethno-botanist, Mr. Woodall will share over 20 years of experience as a river and hiking guide throughout the Colorado Plateau, with special emphasis on the Arizona Strip.

About the Brown Bag Lecture series

Speakers include geologists, range specialists, biologists, archaeologists, rangers and other specialists who cover subjects tied to the Arizona Strip and surrounding public lands.

For those who want to learn more before venturing out or are curious about these remote and rugged landscapes, the lectures are an excellent way to bring the resources and related issues to the community’s doorstep.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Dixie/Arizona Strip Interpretive Association, BLM, National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.

Event details

What: Brown Bag Lecture series.

When: Each Friday in January 2017 at noon.

Where: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone 435-688-3200.

Cost: Free but advance seat reservations are advised as space is limited.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews