Do you recognize this person? Community tips bring suspects to justice

ST. GEORGE — Community tips poured in after the St. George Police Department recently asked for help identifying criminal suspects caught on surveillance footage. Two of the suspects were subsequently identified and charged. However, police still need the public’s help identifying three other suspects.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify three different men captured on surveillance footage on three separate occasions, shown in this report.

Dixie Regional bandit: Incident No. 16P030738

On Dec. 8, an individual was seen on surveillance footage in a secure area of Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

“Several credit cards were stolen from an employee’s purse and these cards were used at several stores throughout Washington County,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said Thursday.

The suspect in the case is described by police as a black adult male, with pierced ears and a foreign accent.

Red Rock pirate: Incident No. 16P023995

Detectives are hoping to identify and question the individual pictured regarding the theft of various tools from Red Rock Bicycle, located at 446 W. 100 South in St. George, on Sept. 26.

The stolen property in this case was valued at approximately $660, Trombley said.

Credit card crook: Incident No. 16P023594

The individual caught on camera in this incident is wanted for questioning regarding five fraudulent credit card transactions on Sept. 21 at multiple businesses in St. George and Washington City.

“He appears to be an Asian male with black, medium-length hair, wearing a dark-colored fisherman-style hat, white-colored shirt, light-colored pants and white shoes,” Trombley said of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Brought to justice

As a result of community tips, police were recently able to identify one female suspect caught on surveillance footage as 23-year-old Jordan Fullmer of St. George, Trombley said, adding that Fullmer was issued a citation for retail theft.

Another theft suspect captured on surveillance footage was identified by the public as Jerami Cox, 39, of St. George, police said. Cox was located Thursday and issued a citation for retail theft.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

