TGIF Show: Your New Year’s Eve adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Dec. 30-Jan. 1
New Year’s Eve
- Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight | Brian Head New Year’s Eve Celebration | Admission: Varies per activity | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | New Year’s Eve at The Granary | Admission: $85 per person | Location: The Granary, 3105 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Masquerade | Admission: Individual, $8; family of four, $25; teen dance only, $6; VIP tables, $175 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Convention Center Drive, Washington City
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | New Year’s Eve at Fiesta Fun | Admission: $7 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Toadz New Year’s Eve Bash | Admission: $10 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Fireworks | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Party | Admission: $25 | Location: IG Winery, 102 N. 200 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | New Year’s Eve with Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Masquerade at Midnight | Admission: $65 | Location: Courtyard Marriott, 185 S. 1470 E., St. George
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Catfish John New Year’s Eve Party | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brewing Company, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | New Year’s Eve – Hawaiian Vacation Giveaway Party | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | 1920s New Year’s Eve Party | Admission: $35 per person; $60 per couple, advanced ticket purchase required | Location: Sego Restaurant, 190 N. 300 West, Kanab | Telephone: 435-644-5680
- Saturday, 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Ultimate Interactive New Year’s Eve Bash | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Art
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fiber Artists Reimagine The National Parks | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, noon | Prayer Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Elvis Live From Vegas | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “It’s a Wonderful Life” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottonwood Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | New Year Roller Skating | Admission: $2 | Location: Iron County Fair Building, Parowan
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | New Year’s Day Brunch | Admission: $10.95 per person | Location: The Granary, 3105 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Wilhelm | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Nic Chamberlain | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- See New Year’s Eve events
Outdoor/active
- Sunday, 10:45 a.m. | First Day Hike | Admission: $8 per vehicle; Utah seniors age 62 and up, $4 per vehicle | Location: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kanab
