TGIF Show: Your New Year’s Eve adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Dec. 30-Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve

Art

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fiber Artists Reimagine The National Parks | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George

Education/enlightenment

Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200

Saturday, noon | Prayer Over the City | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George

Entertainment

Friday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Elvis Live From Vegas | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “It’s a Wonderful Life” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottonwood Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Wilhelm | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 8 p.m. | Nic Chamberlain | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

See New Year’s Eve events

Outdoor/active

Sunday, 10:45 a.m. | First Day Hike | Admission: $8 per vehicle; Utah seniors age 62 and up, $4 per vehicle | Location: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kanab

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

