Girls basketball: Region 9 goes 3-1 on 1st day of Hodson Classic

CEDAR CITY – Region 9 saw four of its girls basketball teams compete in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City Wednesday. Three of the four pulled out convincing wins. The same four teams will play again Thursday in the second round. Below are game summaries of Wednesday’s action:

Cedar 42, Stansbury 29

The Lady Reds started out the game without a single made field goal in the first quarter and faced an 11-1 deficit. They quickly reversed that trend to tie the game at halftime 13-13 and then took a double-digit lead of their own at the end of the third quarter 32-21 before cruising to victory in the fourth.

“We started the game very passive and did not work well together at the offensive end,” said Cedar head coach John Elison. “We shot a lot of forced shots with limited passing. Giving them that big lead woke us up. We turned it on, played great defense and started working well together at the offensive end.”

Cedar forced Stansbury into 28 turnovers and outscored the Lady Stallions 13-3 at the free throw line. Individually for Cedar, Dream Weaver led the team with 12 points and seven rebounds. Maisie Elison and Lindsey Robinson scored seven apiece. Carly Davis and Japrix Weaver led the team with four steals apiece.

The Lady Reds improve to 7-1. They will play Thursday against Juab at 5 p.m. at CHS. Stansbury falls to 4-6.

Hurricane 50, Bryce Valley 35

The Lady Tigers won their opening round at the classic with a convincing win over Bryce Valley. Hurricane jumped out early, more than doubling up the Lady Mustangs 25-12 at halftime. Hurricane did not let up in the second half. After Bryce Valley chipped into the halftime lead, the Lady Tigers outscored their opponents 16-11 in the final stanza.

“Bryce Valley has a very disciplined offensive team,” said Hurricane head coach Franci Homer. “I told the girls to step up their defensive effort. They continued that while playing good offensively today.”

Individually, Jayden Langford led the team with 12 points. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Tylee Brisk joined her in double figures with 11 points. Lexy Lyons had seven points and seven rebounds. Kylee Rivers had nine points and six rebounds.

“It was a great team win,” said Homer. “Our girls listen well and make necessary adjustments when asked.”

Hurricane moves to 5-4. The Lady Tigers will have the early game again Thursday morning when they play North Sevier at 8 a.m. Bryce Valley falls to 7-2.

Snow Canyon 40, North Sanpete 28

Trailing at halftime to the Lady Hawks, 16-14, Snow Canyon got the offense going in the second half. The Lady Warriors put up double digits in the two final quarters while holding North Sanpete to six points in each stanza.

“It took us the first half to shake off the holiday rust,” said Snow Canyon head coach Dan Roden. “In the second half, the girls gave great effort and really forced the issue.”

Individually for the Warriors, Jasmine Lealao led the team with 11 points and three steals. Tylei Jensen had eight points and four steals. Allie Parr scored six and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

The Lady Warriors improve to 5-3. Their second game in the Classic will be Thursday at 2 p.m. against San Juan at Cedar High. North Sanpete falls to 4-6.

North Sevier 44, Pine View 36

The Lady Panthers fell to North Sevier in their first round of the Classic. Again, it was woeful offense that caused the collapse. Pine View held the Lady Wolves to 29 percent shooting, but the Panthers connected on only 12 of 59 shots themselves for an even worse 20 percent. PVHS also forced North Sevier into 18 turnovers.

“North Sevier is a fine polished team,” said Pine View head coach Chris Brinagh. “We are playing good defense, but offensively we are still in development. But I like the direction our team is heading.”

Clair Newby led the Panthers with 15 points. Saraven Allen led the team with six rebounds. Maycee Hayes and Dawn Mead scored five apiece.

North Sevier improves to 6-3. Pine View falls to 2-3. The Panthers will play North Sanpete Thursday at 11 a.m. at Canyon View High School.

