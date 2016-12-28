Cedar City authors share ideas on the writing process

Authors appearing at the Cedar City Library writer's event L-R, Helen Boswell, Elaine Vickers, Erin Shakspear, Tasha Seegmiller and Rosalyn Eves. Cedar City, Utah, undated | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Library, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City writing group is sponsoring an evening panel discussion about the writing process featuring published and soon-to-be published authors from the community.

The program, titled “Thinking Through Our Fingers,” will feature local authors Helen Boswell, Rosalyn Eves, Tasha Seegmiller, Erin Shakspear and Elaine Vickers.

Topics that may be discussed include writer’s block, loss of motivation, and dealing with the surprises of life while trying to complete a project.

“They’re going to be talking about writing, and about working things through to the end, you know, finishing their projects,” Cedar City Library assistant director Luene Byers said. “Every single member of the group is either a published author or have books that are going to be published. They’re working on completing their books.”

“The theme is going to be on being a finisher,” Byers said. “There will be time for questions afterwards.”

All are invited to the program. Writers or non-writers of all ages are welcome. There is no charge for the event.

Copies of published books by Helen Boswell and Elaine Vickers will be available for purchase, courtesy of Main Street Books.

Event details

What: “Thinking Through Our Fingers,” a panel discussion on the writing process.

When: Jan. 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City, Utah | Telephone 435-586-6661

Cost: Free

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews