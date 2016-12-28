BLM releases Utah quarterly oil and gas lease sale results

Red Cliffs National Conservation Area near Babylon | Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Utah received bonus bids totaling $192,072 for 19 parcels covering 9,049.97 acres at the quarterly oil and gas lease sale conducted this month utilizing the EnergyNet internet-based auction system.

The BLM sold 19 of the 24 offered parcels. In addition to the bonus bids, the sale grossed $13,581 in rental fees and $3,040 in administrative fees, for $208,693 in total receipts from this lease sale. Receipts from federal oil and gas leases are shared with the state and county where the leased lands are located.

Robert L Bayless Producer LLC of Denver, submitted the highest total bid per acre — $171 — for parcel 121 in the Vernal field office, and also submitted the highest total bid per parcel — $67,740 — for parcel 122 located in the Vernal field office.

Oil and gas leases are issued with conditions on activities designed to protect the environment and other natural resources; these conditions can include limits on when drilling can occur or restrictions on surface occupancy.

Once an operator proposes exploration or development on a BLM-issued lease, further site-specific environmental analysis is conducted to determine the need for additional mitigation measures. Many operators routinely use best management practices, such as directional drilling or remote monitoring of producing wells, to further minimize potential surface impacts.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews