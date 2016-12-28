News short: Sen. Hatch highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’ in question

ST. GEORGE – The long-running quiz show “Jeopardy!” gave a nod to Sen. Orrin Hatch in a question Tuesday. The question was related to the Utah senator pushing “legislation combating opioid abuse.”

Contestant Colin Utley, an operations and logistics manager from New Orleans, picked an $800 question that posed the following:

In 2016 Orrin Hatch pushed legislation combating opioid abuse, saying, “My home state of ”this“ has been hard hit”

Utley answered with “What is Utah?” as the answer and won the $800 which brought him out of a slump of negative $600. Unfortunately he did not win Tuesday’s show as he fell to third place by show’s end.

The legislation Hatch helped push was titled the “Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016.” It passed Congress in early July 2016 and was signed by President Barack Obama later that month.

“This is an epidemic that is devastating individuals, families, and communities across the country,” Hatch said during a conference regarding the legislation and opioid abuse. “My home state of Utah has been particularly hard hit. In 2014 alone, 289 Utahns died due to opioid abuse, which was more than half of all drug-overdose related deaths in the state for that year.”

Utah has been among the highest ranked states in the country for opioid abuse, be it in the form of heroin or prescription drugs.

It’s not the first time Hatch has been featured on “Jeopardy!” A question regarding his role as the president pro tempore of the Senate, also known as the third position in line of succession for the U.S. presidency, was highlighted during a January 2015 episode of the quiz show.

