Scooter driver injured in collision with truck

A collision involving a Honda scooter and a Chevy pickup truck leaves one man injured Wednesday morning, St. George, Utah, Dec. 28, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A collision between a Chevy pickup truck and a Honda scooter Wednesday morning left one man injured.

The incident happened a little after 9 a.m. at the intersection of 400 South and Main Street in St. George.

The driver of a Honda Ruckus motorscooter was traveling south on Main Street, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said, while the driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was heading east on 400 South.

The driver of the truck came to a stop at the stop sign, Childs said.

“He looked both directions, didn’t see the small scooter, pulled out into the intersection and pulled in front of the scooter,” Childs said.

“(It was) scooter versus truck; the rule of lugnuts comes into play,” Childs said. “Whoever has the most lugnuts, wins.”

The driver of the scooter, a man in his early to mid-20s, was wearing protective gear including a helmet and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Childs said.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield after a stop. The scooter had to be towed from the scene, but the truck was not severely damaged and was driven away.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.