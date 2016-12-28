2nd scooter collision in two hours on Main Street injures 1

ST. GEORGE – A second collision involving a Honda Ruckus scooter on Main Street Wednesday morning resulted in another young man being sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

It was the second collision within two hours involving a scooter on Main Street. The first occurred a little after 9 a.m. at 400 South Main Street.

Read more: Scooter driver injured in collision with truck

In the second incident, police were dispatched a little after 10:30 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of 600 South Street and Main Street in St. George, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

Witnesses told police that the motor scooter was traveling west on 600 South Street and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign.

The scooter struck a 2002 Chevy Blazer that was southbound on Main Street and towing a small trailer, Hale said.

“And the motor scooter hit the side of the trailer and, on impact, went down on the ground,” Hale said.

The driver of the scooter was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with leg injuries, Hale said.

The scooter driver will likely be cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and not having a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license, Hale said.

“He had a helmet on, which is good, probably prevented a lot of more serious injuries,” Hale said.

The driver of the Blazer was uninjured and neither vehicle was towed.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.