The Lemmon team joins Keller Williams Realty in Hurricane

HURRICANE —The Lemmon team, one of the country’s top-producing real estate teams, is joining the Keller Williams Realty team and opening their newest office located in Hurricane.

“We’re excited to welcome the Lemmon team to the Keller Williams family,” CEO and team leader of Keller Williams Realty St. George Steve Mangleson said. “At Keller Williams we believe in succeeding through people and having the Lemmon team on our team is a great addition for us.”

The Lemmon Team has been serving Hurricane Valley’s real estate needs since 1985. The team currently consists of Ryan and Rand Lemmon, Nancy Cram, Samantha Hinton and Lisa Bringhurst. Between them, they have nearly 50 years of combined real estate experience to offer their clients.

In addition, the team has received numerous awards for their real estate success including being named Realtors of the Year by the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce and consistently being ranked as one of the top listing and selling teams at local, state and national levels.

Perhaps more important than the national recognition, the Lemmon team is appreciative of the support they have received from the local communities.

In return, members of the team strive to give back to the community by serving on various school boards, Habitat for Humanity, Foundation for Students of Washington County, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts of America, volunteering with the Hurricane Valley fire department and ambulance service, and in other civic and church capacities.

The Lemmon team has also frequently contributed towards local beautification projects, high school scholarship funds, Muscular Dystrophy drives, many local youth activities and recreation, as well as many other community causes.

In 2015, Training Magazine named Keller Williams as the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

“We have chosen Keller Williams Realty because we saw great opportunity in being a part of this talented network of real estate agents,” Rand Lemmon said. “As a team, we want to offer our clients the most innovative marketing opportunities and service while taking our business to the next level and knew joining Keller Williams was the logical next step.”

With the addition of the Lemmon team, Keller Williams Realty has launched a new office in Hurricane located at 58 N. 200 East.

Keller Williams Realty St. George is currently No. 1 in Market Share by closed sales volume in Washington County and has 130 licensed agents & brokers.

