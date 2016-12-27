SUU alumni open new outdoor gear and rental shop in Cedar City

A team of four Southern Utah University alumni open Cedar Sports, an outdoor gear and rental shop, Cedar City, Utah Nov. 1, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, Cedar City / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A team of four Southern Utah University alumni recently opened Cedar Sports, the city’s newest outdoor gear and rental shop.

The store opened Nov. 1 and co-owners David Whitmore, Leisel Whitmore, Jaxon Haderlie and Sarah Haderlie credit their entrepreneurial spirit to SUU. They said their classroom and hands-on experiences in both outdoor skills classes and business courses gave them the confidence to open the store.

The Whitmores and Harderlies said they hope to provide opportunities for the Southern Utah community to get outside, find new hobbies and purchase quality equipment at an affordable price. They are also working to establish a partnership with SUU Outdoors, a gear rental shop on the university’s campus.

The Whitmores and Sarah Haderlie all graduated with degrees in outdoor recreation and tourism management and have spent the last three years working in a variety of outdoor jobs. Jaxon Haderlie holds a degree in accounting and is also pursuing a master’s degree in accounting and business administration.

“SUU provided all of us with a love for outdoor activities and an excellent understanding of business practices,” Jaxon Haderlie said. “I have personally gained a lot from the accounting program which has helped me understand the financial aspects of operating a profitable business.”

Cedar Sports offers new and used equipment for a variety of outdoor experiences including snow sports, hiking, camping and water activities.

The business is partnering with industry leaders who specialize in purchasing new and used equipment from many major brands to help offer its customers competitive pricing.

