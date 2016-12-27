Kanab restaurant offers New Year’s Eve fun, festivities

Photo by doomu / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

KANAB — The Kane County Office of Tourism has announced a 1920s style New Year’s Eve party at the Sego Restaurant in Kanab December 31st.

Fresh sushi, Japanese style hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served, and the theme of Mad Decade 1920s invites attendees to dress up in flapper and dapper attire to dance to the music of the 1920s. A photo booth will be available to memorialize the evening in your photo album.

A fireworks show will top off the evening while guests lift a toast to the new year with champagne or sparkling cider. Uber services will be available to assure guests’ safety as they depart.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple and must be purchased by Thursday at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Sego restaurant or by calling 435-644-5680.

