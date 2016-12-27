Tax season: IRS provides face-to-face help by appointment

Stock image, St. George News

PHOENIX — As the tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that an appointment is required for in-person tax help at all IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers continue to be a vital part of the service IRS provides when a tax issue cannot be resolved on-line or by phone.

Instead of taxpayers going directly to a Taxpayer Assistance Center, they can call 844-545-5640 to reach an IRS representative who is trained to either help them resolve their issue or schedule an appointment to get them the help they need.

The Contact Your Local Office tool on IRS.gov helps taxpayers find the closest IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, the days and hours of operation and a list of services provided.

Studies show most taxpayers visit a Taxpayer Assistance Center to make payments, inquire about a notice, ask about a refund, get a transcript or obtain a tax form. Many of these issues can be resolved at IRS.gov without traveling to an IRS office.

Check Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide, for additional information on available services.

Don’t wait in line

Between January and mid-May 2016, taxpayers used IRS.gov nearly 349 million times to find tax information and assistance. Some taxpayers may not be aware that in addition to various interactive tools; IRS.gov has resources and answers about many tax matters, some in Spanish.

Tax help is just a keystroke away using the Interactive Tax Assistant or Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax, a comprehensive tax guide for individuals. The IRS Tax Map allows taxpayers to search by topic or keyword for information.

For more information, visit IRS.Gov/GetReady.

