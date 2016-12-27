5 Dixie State accounting students receive scholarships

Dixie State University students participate in an accounting class. Five DSU accounting students recently received scholarships from the Institute of Management Accountants, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Five students from the Dixie State University department of accounting were recently awarded scholarships from the Institute of Management Accountants.

The merit-based scholarships, worth approximately $3,000 each, were presented to the top students in accounting instructor Derrick Esplin’s Cost Accounting course.

Students Wil Bangeter, a senior from St. George; Barry Heywood, a junior from St. George; Elise Morley, a junior from Fountain, Colorado; Sam Peterson, a senior from St. George, and Monique Sandoval, a senior from Washington City, were awarded the scholarships at the conclusion of the fall semester.

The scholarship covers the costs associated with preparing for and obtaining Certified Management Accountant certification, the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals.

“It is an honor to have been considered for this scholarship,” Bangeter said. “The faculty at Dixie State University has developed a comfortable, friendly and professional study environment where students can excel, and the staff in the Department of Accounting, specifically, has made an impact on my life. This scholarship will make it much easier for me to become a licensed CMA. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to prepare for the exam without having to worry about paying for it. I know this will be a blessing in my life for years to come.”

A member of the institute’s “Endorsed School Program,” Dixie State is one of only 26 Institute of Management Accountants-endorsed universities nationwide. The partnership is a resource for accounting students who want to earn the CMA credential and move into a career in the field of management accounting upon graduation from Dixie.

“I worked very hard to be one of the five chosen, and I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to set myself apart from the competition, but most importantly, to provide a better life for my family and me,” Heywood said.

Housed in the university’s College of Business & Communication, the department of accounting prepares students to generate bank reconciliations, create and analyze financial statements, produce tax returns and professional-quality tax research memos, complete staff-level audit tasks and interact comfortably with practitioners and clients.

Students acquire skills and knowledge in interactive, student-oriented learning environments, such as the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in which students help community members complete their federal and state returns.

