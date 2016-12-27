Mesquite Gaming seeks volunteers for Balloon Festival

Photo by nrotstan / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One of the premier hot air ballooning events in the Western United States is less than a month away and organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the operation and logistics of the event.

The annual “Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival” will take place Jan. 20-22, 2017, at the CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf and Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada. This festival marks the sixth year that these massive, colorful hot air balloons will take to the skies over scenic southern Nevada.

Mesquite Gaming, the event organizer, stated in a news release that volunteers are vital to the smooth operation of this free, family-friendly event. Volunteers will get an up-close experience as they help crew members set up and launch a dazzling display of hot air balloons on those mornings.

Last year’s event brought about 35 hot air balloonists from many western states and parts of Canada to Mesquite.

Featuring morning balloon launches, showroom acts, champagne tasting and a candlestick night glow event, the festival will last the entire weekend and the whole family is invited.

If you wish to volunteer, you can do so either by emailing sales@mesquitegaming.com, register online (click “volunteer sign up” and follow the prompts) or call telephone 888-711-4653.

