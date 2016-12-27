Pearson Davis gets new trike; funded by good will

L-R: Pearson Davis and St. George Mayor Jon Pike inspect Davis's new industrial tricycle, St. George, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Bicycles Unlimited, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A disabled St. George man who was the beneficiary of an outpouring of support after his three-wheeled bicycle was stolen received a new “trike,” just in time for Christmas.

Pearson Davis is a well-known and well-loved figure in St. George and is often seen on the west side of town hauling tools in his trike as he spends his days beautifying vacant lots and common areas; he receives no pay for his labor.

After his trike was stolen Nov. 28, a Facebook post about the incident was shared by Bicycles Unlimited, a St. George business.

The post spread rapidly and money was quickly donated to replace Davis’s industrial tricycle.

Read more: Disabled man’s trike stolen, replacement funded in 24 hours

The new industrial tricycle was manufactured by Worksman Cycles in New York and took weeks to arrive; the new orange trike was presented to Davis Thursday.

“Pearson was really excited to get his new bike,” Bicycles Unlimited owner Mark McLaughlin said.

It was arranged for Davis to come to the bike shop Thursday around 1 p.m., where the trike was presented.

“We had let him (Davis) know initially that funds had been raised to get the trike, because he was pretty worked up about losing it,”

A small crowd of supporters on hand for the presentation included St. George Mayor Jon Pike and Marc Mortenson, assistant to the city manager of St. George.

“I think … Pearson was just very excited, and I think everyone that participated in this – there’s probably at least 35-plus people that participated in it through forms of donations – we’re just really happy to be part of it,” McLaughlin said.

Davis was pleased, McLaughlin said, and had a nice big smile on his face.

“As people were still talking to him and taking pictures, true to Pearson’s form, he took off and started riding home,” McLaughlin said with a chuckle.

“I’m really impressed and pleased … kind of surprised by the power of social media,” McLaughlin said.

“I was taken back by how many people stepped forward and volunteered once they heard about the story and wanted to donate some money. We had actually raised about 90 percent of it within the first six hours of it going public on social media,” McLaughlin said.

At times, all three phone lines at Bicycles Unlimited were tied up with people calling in to donate, he said.

Not only was enough money contributed to pay for the tricycle, but there was more than $1,400 left over for whatever Davis might need, McLaughlin said.

Kenworthy Signs & Monuments donated a sign for the back of the trike that has Davis’s name and is highly reflective.

“It just shows the power of people when they get together to help somebody.”

Davis’s trike was stolen while he was grocery shopping at Lin’s Fresh Market; it was later found in a ravine behind BioLife Plasma Services, 671 N. Dixie Drive, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. It was returned to Davis, however, the trike was damaged beyond repair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.