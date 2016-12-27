July 8, 1948 — December 22, 2016

Francene Langford, age 68, peacefully passed away on Dec. 22, 2016, in St. George, Utah. She was born July 8, 1948, in San Angelo, Texas, to Floyd J and Irene McRae Langford

Francene’s father was an Air Force pilot, so the family moved frequently. In her younger years, she lived in Texas, Arizona, Kansas and Germany. Later she lived in Idaho, Utah and Washington. After high school she attended classes at Mesa Community College and the University of Texas, Arlington. Francene retired from her job as an AT&T operator and soon came to live in Washington, Utah.

Francene was an author, artist and skilled at a variety of crafts. She was an avid reader. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enjoyed her family home evening groups and serving as a church service missionary.

Francene loved her family and was well-loved by them. She enjoyed extended stays with family members in Washington, Kansas and California. Her many nieces and nephews were thrilled to spend time with her doing art projects, crafts and telling stories.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David. She is survived by brothers; Richard (Jolene), Larry (Teverly), Mike (Cathy), Ronald and Leonard (Helena); sisters, Kathleen Ralph (Stephen), Mayrene Stewart (Wayne) and Darlene.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Washington LDS 1st Ward, 40 N. Main St., Washington, Utah.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.