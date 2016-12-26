‘Prayer Over the City’ scheduled for Dec. 31

FILE - In this file photo, American Baptist Alex Wilke prays at the 2016 Prayer Over the City, held at the historic St. George LDS Tabernacle. St. George, Utah, Jan. 1, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The faith community will join together on December 31 for the 12th annual “Prayer Over the City” at the Delores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus in St. George.

“This one hour annual event has been held for over a decade and this year will feature the Interfaith Choir singing “Homeward Bound” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” St. George Interfaith Council secretary Tim Martin said in a news release.

“Please join us for this wonderful opportunity to be uplifted with the larger faith community here in St George.”

Civic and faith leaders will deliver brief thoughts or prayers on a variety of subjects and music will be provided by an interfaith choir.

Prayers will be offered by leaders of 16 different churches including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Methodist, Presbyterian, Jewish, Community of Christ and others.

Past “Prayer Over the City” events have included not only members of various Christian denominations, but also representatives of the Jewish and Buddhist faiths.

Admission is free and open to all. The event is expected to last until 1 p.m.

Event details

What: “Prayer Over the City.”

When: Dec. 31, noon.

Where: Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Free.

