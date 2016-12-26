Phyllis Van der Meyden, who reached the age of 90 this year, passed away Dec. 20, 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicky De Leo of Overton, Nevada; three grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as her two brothers, Wallace Ewell of St. George and Harold P. Ewell of Toquerville.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 W., Hurricane, Utah.

She will be buried in the Toquerville Cemetery next to her husband, John C. Van der Meyden, and her son, Jaycee Van der Meyden.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.