April 29, 1935 — December 17, 2016

Neva Lloyd Pead, our beautiful wife and mother passed away on Dec. 17, 2016, in St. George, Utah, in the early hours of the morning after waiting for all her children to gather. She fought long and courageous battles against various health issues for many years.

Mom was born in Dayton, Idaho, on April 29, 1935, to William Earl and Eva Weeks Lloyd. It was a day when one of the world’s brightest lights arrived. She grew up on a farm and helped pluck chickens and top beets for many years.

Neva graduated from Licensed Practical Nurses’ class of 1956 on Jan. 4, 1957. She worked at Preston Idaho Hospital after graduation. She enjoyed this very much.

She married Robert Dean Pead on June 13, 1957, in the Logan LDS Temple. Mom and Dad lived in Reseda, California, when Rob and Allison were born in Hollywood (they were called the Hollywood stars).

In 1960 the family moved to Providence, Utah, where Naunie was born. After Dad decided to teach Seminary in 1967 the family moved to Tropic, Utah, where Curtis was born. In 1970, Dad was transferred to St. George and Dallas and Darren were born. Mom was very proud saying that not many women had a child married, one in college, one in high school, one in junior high, one in elementary and a preschooler all at the same time. She lived in St. George, Utah, from 1970 to 2016.

Neva was a superior homemaker. Wherever Neva was, that was “home.” She loved to visit with her children and grandchildren. We teased her that even though most of her body parts stopped working, her tongue never did. She loved to visit and encourage and uplift all those around her. Her beautiful smile was forthcoming for everyone and shined through her pain like a beacon for those of us around her. Her beautiful eyes expressed her love and appreciation for all. She was very grateful for her many blessings.

Neva is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Dean Pead; children: Lisa Leavitt Pead (Rob’s wife), Allison Pead McCoy, Naunie Pead, Curtis Dean (Greisby) Pead, Dallas Kent Pead, and Darren Scott (Mellody) Pead; siblings: Doyle (Shirley) Lloyd and Arves (Loma) Lloyd. Her grandchildren were the light of her life: Kason Robert Pead, Kira Huggins, Nicole Pead, Maddy Evans, Klint Pead (Rob’s children); Austin McCoy (Allison’s son), Dallin Pead, Jarrett Pead (Curtis’ sons) Iris Pead (Dallas’ daughter), Bowen Pead, Shaylee Pead, Ashley Neva Pead, Brelynn Pead and John Robert Pead (Darren’s children); her “adopted” children, Margie Ferguson Haynes and Bruce Lloyd.

She is preceded in death by her parents, eldest son, Robert Earl Pead; sisters, Gloria Lloyd and LaRee Lloyd Gardner and brothers: Leonard Lloyd, Leon Lloyd, and Blaine Lloyd.

We would like to thank the plethora of doctors and nurses who have helped her through her health challenges. Thanks to the dialysis team and thanks to those Colombian doctors who always greeted her with a Latin kiss on the cheek and called her beautiful. She was grateful for each and every one of you.

Visitations will be held Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 , from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Tuesday , prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

