Mesquite Senior Games announces Mesquite Gaming as title sponsor for 2017 games

MESQUITE, Nev. – Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Casino and Virgin River Hotel and Casino, is pleased to be the title sponsor of the 2017 Mesquite Senior Games, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health and fitness of men and women, age 50 and over.

The Mesquite Senior Games is an annual event that offers opportunities for seniors to stay active, both physically and mentally, by inviting them to compete against age-group peers in a variety of events.

The games are held in the Mesquite area, and the organization hosts more than 2,000 participants. Mesquite Senior Games began in 2001, following an outreach from the Nevada State Games in Las Vegas to communities throughout the state.

“The Mesquite Senior Games attracts seniors from across the country communicating a message of a healthy, active and vital community which aligns with our mission at Mesquite Gaming,” said Christian Adderson, Mesquite Gaming corporate sales manager. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of this important community event.”

The 2017 Mesquite Senior Games events, which will take place in March and April, include basketball skills, bicycling, bocce ball, bowling, bridge, fitness hike, history tour, long drive, pickleball, poker, shotgun sports, men and women’s softball, target pistol, tennis and track and field/weight throws. Athletes compete in five-year, gender-specific age groups for a chance to win a gold, silver or bronze medal.

“We are thrilled that Mesquite Gaming has chosen to become our title sponsor,” Terri Rylander, president of Mesquite Senior Games, said. “I believe they see the value that we bring to the community and to their clientele, and I look forward to this mutually beneficial relationship.”

To register for the 2017 Mesquite Senior Games, go to their website.

