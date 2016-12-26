Snow Canyon road construction to cause delays, close overlook

Ironman competitors riding through Snow Canyon State Park, May 7, 2016 | Photo by Joe Neuman, St. George News

IVINS – A road improvement project in Snow Canyon State Park, slated to begin Jan. 3, will reduce traffic to one lane, cause delays and close a popular overlook.

However, the project will also make the road safer for bicyclists and hikers who currently compete for space with motorists, especially during events such as the Ironman.

Snow Canyon State Park expects to complete the $1 million road improvement project Jan. 31.

During construction, 1.5 miles of Snow Canyon Drive from the Upper Galoot parking lot north to the intersection with state Route 18 will be expanded by 4 feet on both sides of the road to provide safer passage for walkers and cyclists using the upper canyon.

In addition to widening the upper section, the entire road through the park will be resurfaced with a 2-inch asphalt overlay.

“We are thrilled this plan has been funded and is moving forward,” park manager Kristen Comella said in a statement.

“This project has been our top priority for many years. Thanks to input from our Citizen Advisory Team, the Snow Canyon Joint Management Committee, and support from the Utah State Legislature, we were able to secure funding from the Utah State Parks restricted fund,” she said.

“The finished product will be a great enhancement for park visitors and partner events such as the Ironman 70.3 St. George.”

During construction portions of Snow Canyon Drive through the park will be restricted to one lane. Visitors and commuters should be prepared for delays ranging from five to 10 minutes. Motorists wishing to avoid delays should use SR-18 or Snow Canyon Parkway as alternate routes.

Access to both the Lava Flow and Petrified Dunes parking lots will be limited. Both lots will be reconfigured and expanded for safer access to and from Snow Canyon Drive. The Snow Canyon Overlook will also be closed during construction for minor repairs and improvements.

For more information on the project and lane restrictions please contact park staff at 435-628-2255.

