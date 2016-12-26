St. George and Washington Area Chambers merge; end-of-year report

ST. GEORGE — The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will merge with the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce effective Sunday, the first day of the New Year.

Officials with the St. George Area Chamber said the organization ended its year with strong growth and participated in the opening of dozens of new businesses.

As the communities of St. George and Washington City grow closer, Washington Area Chamber Executive Director Niki Hancock said the merger will create more opportunities for area businesses. Hancock and another Washington Area Chamber board member, Marcia Whitney, will join the St. George Area Chamber as board members.

“2016 was a great year and the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will end it with nostalgia. This year ends a six-year era with President Gregg McArthur and began my new journey as President,” said Pam Palermo in a newsletter. Palermo replaced McArthur as president in November.

Other changes in chamber administration include Tracey Welsh taking over as board chair for Jimi Kestin and Muriel Blake filling the position of president of the Dixie Sunshiners as Greg Aldred steps down. The Dixie Sunshiners act as good will ambassadors and include volunteers from area businesses and local professionals.

The chamber will transition from its 30-year home at the historic Pioneer Courthouse to the newly renovated St. George Area Chamber Business Center. The roomier business center boasts increased office space and conference areas.

“In 2016 our chamber membership had a cumulative growth rate of 7.54 percent,” Palermo said.

The chamber participated in nearly 50 groundbreakings, open houses and ribbon cuttings for new businesses around Washington County. It also participated in several parades and held over 40 luncheons.

The chamber also held several popular events throughout the year including a summer retreat, golf tournaments and a “Starry Night” gala.

“The St. George Area Chamber is developing their 2017 agenda that will include many new additions to an already exciting schedule,” Palermo said. “It will certainly be a year you will not easily forget. Wishing all of you a safe Holiday Season, very Merry Christmas and an outstanding New year!”

